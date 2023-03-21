Richard Ohnmeis Montag, of Whitefield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 16. He came to trust the Lord as his Savior while in his mid-20s. He was born on May 8, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Geraldine Ohnmeis Montag and Theodore William Montag. He was predeceased by his parents; and his two brothers, Theodore William Montag Jr. and David John Montag.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan A. Montag; their daughter, Debora Montag Kolota and her fiance, Jeff Barsum, of Ottsville, Pa.; their son, Daniel Montag, of Milton, Del. and his wife, Jennifer Montag; and three granddaughters, Anna Kolota Harper and her husband, Caleb Harper, of Bangor, and Sophia and Emily Montag, of Milton, Del.

Richard was a graduate of Syracuse University and Reformed Episcopal Seminary of Blue Bell, Pa. He received an M.A. in sociology from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Ph.D. in anthropology at the University of N.Y. at Albany. His professional life was centered on Bible translation with Wycliffe Bible Translators, and then with Mission to the World under the Presbyterian Church in America. With his wife Susan, they translated the New Testament and a large portion of the Old Testament. One version was for the Cashinawa language group in Peru and another version for those living in Brazil, who use a different alphabet and have some variations in vocabulary.

His body will be given to medical science and his soul is in the care of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held at Christian Life Fellowship Church in Chelsea on Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

