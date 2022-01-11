Richard Phillip Giles, 65, of Boothbay, died unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2022. He was the son of Carlton and Jeanette Giles, of Boothbay. He was born Feb. 11, 1956.

Rich was a house painter by trade, and owned Giles Painting. He worked for many local contractors for several years before his injury. He loved music and playing guitar with his brother Carl. He played a lot of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. He was also a huge NASCAR fan and collected NASCAR memorabilia and also antiques.

He loved to travel before his injury. He was loved by so many people from Boothbay to Florida, and he knew every back road to get there.

Rich loved his car and it showed. “The self-proclaimed Roadrunner.”

He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca and Jackie Giles; his father, Carlton Giles Sr.; sister, Susan (Skip) Morgan; four grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.

He is predeceased by his mother, Jeanette Giles; and brother, Carl Giles Jr.

There will be a gathering later on this spring.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

