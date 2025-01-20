A celebration of life for Richard Prentice Sr., who passed away at his home on Dec. 14, 2024, will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011, in remembrance of his love for animals.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

