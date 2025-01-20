The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Richard Prentice Sr. Service Announcement

at

A celebration of life for Richard Prentice Sr., who passed away at his home on Dec. 14, 2024, will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011, in remembrance of his love for animals.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^