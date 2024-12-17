Richard Prentice Sr. (Dad, Bamp, and honorary grandfather to many) passed peacefully at his home on Dec. 14, at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family.

A Bristol native, born to Keith and Cordelia Prentice, he was the second of 10 children. He attended the local two-room schoolhouse, followed by Bristol High School. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served two years and was honorably discharged as a private.

Richard met the love of his life, Irma Genthner, and they married in 1972. The two of them spent many years dancing, vacationing with friends, spending time with family, caring for children at their in-home daycare, and attending the races at Wiscasset Speedway, up to and through this past season.

Richard was a true jack of all trades, from his early years as a mechanic, to doing small engine repair, woodworking, fishing, caretaking, gas delivery, boat building, carpentry, and so much more.

His greatest joys, aside from being with his wife and grandchildren, included bird watching, gardening, woodcutting, hunting, cooking, and always tinkering on something in his garage.

Richard was predeceased by his brother, Robert Prentice; son, Richard Prentice Jr. and wife; and nephew, Richard Hill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Irma Prentice; eight siblings; son, Paul Prentice and life partner; son, Shane Creamer and wife; granddaughter, Shania Beverage; grandson, Travis Creamer; and many other beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including “Bamp’s Buddy” Bentley.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held in the new year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011, in remembrance of his love for animals.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

