Richard “Red” Darby Feld Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2026 at Togus Springs Hospice, Togus VA Medical Center, after a brief illness. Red was born on Jan. 26, 1938 to Ruth Darby and Hermann H. Feld in Springfield, Mass. He spent his early years in the Springfield area, graduating from Technical High School and then enlisting in the United States Coast Guard. Red was stationed in Portland, which began his lifelong love of Maine.

In 1965, he married the beautiful Carol Sharpe. He and Carol settled in Rockland where Red opened his cabinet-making business, Red’s Cabinet Shop, on Limerock Street. It is there they raised their three children: Richard “Rick” D. Feld Jr., Beth Feld Hillier, and Jennifer Feld Upham. Red was also a member of King Solomon’s Masonic Lodge No. 61 in Waldoboro, the former Pratt Memorial Methodist Church of Rockland, and most recently North Nobleboro Baptist Church.

Red was predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Carol Sharpe Feld; his longtime companion, Elsie Hilton; his parents, Ruth D. and Hermann H. Feld; his in-laws, Dorothea and Everett Sharpe; a brother-in-law, Ronald East; sister-in-law, Audrey Sharpe; and a granddaughter, Ashley.

Red is survived by his children, Richard “Rick” D. Feld Jr. (Julie), of South Thomaston, Beth Feld Hillier (Troy), of Winslow, and Jennifer Feld Upham (Seth), of Rockport. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kasey Blackman (Andy), of Topsham, Zachariah Feld (Nicole), of Rockland, Cailyn Hillier (Derek), of Cherry Hill, N.J., Bryce Hillier (Rebecca aka “Rene”), of Farmington, Carol J. Upham, of Rockport, and Katherine G. Upham, of Westbrook. Red is also survived by a special great-grandson, Darby Blackman, of Topsham.

Relatives and friends are invited to join Red’s family for a time of visitation 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18 at Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, at 612 Main St. in Damariscotta. Should friends so desire, the family would like donations in Red’s memory be made to Togus Springs Hospice, c/o Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

