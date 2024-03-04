Richard “Rick” Wayne Guislin passed away on Feb. 24, 2024 after a brief illness. Born in Hudson, Mass., he was the second of three sons to Blanche and John Guislin who had emigrated from Nova Scotia, Canada.

He grew up in Westford, Mass. where he excelled in sports in high school. He studied biology as an undergrad at Framingham State but decided to follow his grandfather into a career as a builder. From Westford, Mass. and the White Mountains of New Hampshire, he moved to South Bristol and then to Damariscotta.

Richard could build or repair almost anything—a “Rick of all trades.” He built high-end homes in Boston, repaired cottages in Maine, fixed roofs, designed and built additions, rebuilt septic systems, and built docks and floats up and down the Damariscotta River. When not working, he could be found in his garden, motoring up and down the Damariscotta River, or spending time with several beloved dogs.

Richard will be remembered for boundless generosity, never hesitating to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. This generosity also came in the form of delivering fresh caught lobsters to friends and neighbors, or donating produce from his large garden to local food programs. He was also known to ask customers to give a donation to the local veterinarian in lieu of payment.

Richard completed these acts of service silently and without fanfare. To say he marched to his own drum is more than an understatement; he danced through life to music most of us could not hear. He made the most of every moment, seldom sat still and cultivated a large universe of friends. Richard will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one of his brothers, David Guislin, in 1986.

He is survived by his brother, John Guislin and wife, Beth, of Palo Alto, Calif.; an aunt, Shirley Dimery, of York Beach; and a nephew, Andrew Guislin, of New Hampshire; as well as several cousins. He is also survived, and sorely missed, by his adopted local Maine family – Rebecca “Becky” Parsons, of Damariscotta, Neila Cole, of Damariscotta, George Cole, of East Dixfield, Westleigh Munroe, of Whitefield, and Henry Gastaldo, of Newcastle.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Richard would be welcomed at an animal charity of your choosing or Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

