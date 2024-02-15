Richard S. Prentice Jr., 64, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Feb. 13, 2024, at his home in Nobleboro. Born in Damariscotta on Jan. 19, 1960, he was the son of Richard Prentice Sr. and Dorothy (Sykes) Ferguson.

Richard grew up in New Harbor, where he attended Bristol School and Lincoln Academy. He moved to Florida for a short period of time, before moving back to Maine. While in Maine, he started welding and made a career as a great welder and metal fabricator.

When he wasn’t working, he could often be found on his Harley riding throughout the state. He had to give up riding as his health deteriorated, but it was a passion he held throughout his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Yvette Alexander; his mother, Dorothy Ferguson; his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Irma Prentice; three children, Richard Prentice III, Cassandra Prentice, and Sasha St. Clair; three stepchildren, Peter Alexander, Amanda Barrows, and Brent Barrows; brother, Paul Prentice; stepbrother, Shane Creamer; as well as nine grandchildren; and many friends.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held in the summer.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

