Richard Stuart Dunphey, 78, of Nobleboro, passed away at his home on the evening of Nov. 6, 2021, from ALS. Born in Bangor on Dec. 29, 1942, he was the son of Morris and Ruth (Hall) Dunphey.

After graduating from Bangor High, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably before retiring after 22 years. After leaving the Navy, he worked for several area businesses throughout Lincoln County. He married Susan Hatch and they had a daughter, Kimberly, and a son, Justin.

Dick and Susan enjoyed hiking Baxter State Park, white water rafting and spending time on Hermit Island for 30 years.

He and the Morgner crew canoed the Allagash, and Dick enjoyed fishing trips for salmon on Lake Ontario with Bill and Erick Morgner and Pat Willet. He also took many trips to Eustis to fly fish Alder Stream with Pete and John Shorey. He also loved playing pickleball at the Y with friends.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Susan; daughter, Kimberly and husband, Dan; son, Justin and wife, Meg; and Hooie, the wonder dog. He also leaves grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews; brother-in-law, Richard Hatch; brother-in-law, Mark Hatch and wife, Joan; and sister-in-law, Becca Hinck and husband, Chris.

A memorial service to remember Dick will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, The Concord Center, 10 Ferry St., Suite 438, Concord, NH 03301.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

