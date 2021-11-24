Richard Vernon Brewer Sr., 81 of Newcastle, died Nov. 24, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport after a brief illness.

He was born in Boothbay Harbor on Dec. 24, 1939 a son of Vernon Castle Brewer Sr. and Doris M. (Higgins) Brewer and grew up in Boothbay Harbor.

His entire life was centered around providing for his family. He had a love for the water and dug worms most of his life.

He loved to dig, go to yard sales, and putter in his yard in the endless piles of wood.

He married Yvette Heald in November of 1960 in Waldoboro. Throughout their 61 years of marriage they had three children and one foster daughter.

They moved to Newcastle in 1975 and that was where he remained his entire life. He was never one to travel far from home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon Castle Brewer Jr. and Archie Brewer, both of Wiscasset; daughter-in-law, Alison Brewer; two infant grandsons, Tyler and Scott Brewer; and most recently his foster daughter, Tarrie Wood, of Damariscotta.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Yvette Lavonne Brewer; two sons, Richard Brewer Jr. and his wife, Jean, of Damariscotta, and Scott Brewer, of Nobleboro; his daughter, Cheryl Poland and husband, Scott, of Newcastle; a sister, Sonja Graffam and her husband, Gene, of Topsham; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Brewer, Bethany Podrasky, Brandon Brewer, Morgan Brewer, Lesley Vakas, Brittany White, Marysa Poland, Kylee Poland, Brandon Wood, and Daniel Poland; two great-granddaughters; and eight great-grandsons.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30 in the Evergreen Cemetery, Barters Island Road, Boothbay.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

