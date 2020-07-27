Richard Walter Kubler, 53, of Wiscasset, died Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Hackensack, N.J. on April 15, 1967, to Walter “Ken” and Barbara (Klasmeier) Kubler.

Rich was a licensed electrician for the family business and a volunteer firefighter for Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., before becoming a career firefighter for Hackensack in 1998. He, along with his fellow brother firefighters, volunteered at Ground Zero.

Rich loved being a firefighter, but his passion was boating. He grew up on and around boats and finally purchased his dream boat, “Fear Knot,” this summer. The name is in reference to bracelets he and his wife wore, to remind them to live in the present and fear not the future. Rich visited Maine every summer since infancy at the family’s camp on Spednic Lake. A vacation home purchased in 2017 became his retirement home when he was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in October 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Lauren; stepdaughter, Alessandra; his parents; his brother, Robert and his wife Kate; and several nieces and nephews. He was “Grandpa Rich” to Jaxson and Cameron. His first dog, Ranger, was his constant companion and by his side to his last breath.

Visiting hours are from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held with full fireman honors at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at First Congregational Church Wiscasset, 28 High St., Wiscasset.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Carpenter’s Boat Shop, 440 Old County Road, Pemaquid, ME 04558 (offers transformative apprenticeships in the craft of boatbuilding); or the New Jersey Firemen’s Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, NJ 07005 (a nursing home dedicated to the care of all firefighters).

In order to comply with current COVID-19 physical distancing, attendance at service is limited to invited guests. A live stream of the service and parts of the procession will be available online through the church’s Facebook page.

Condolences may be online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

