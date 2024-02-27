Advanced Search
Richard Wayne Guislin

at

Richard Wayne Guislin, 71, of Damariscotta, passed away on the evening of Feb. 24, 2024 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

A time of visitation will be held for Richard in the coming weeks. Visitation details and a full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

