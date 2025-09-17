Richard William Glidden, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 16, 2025 surrounded by his family.

Born in Thomaston on June 11, 1933, Richard was the son of Luther and Alice (Maxcy) Glidden. He graduated from Thomaston High School in 1951. He and his wife of 73 years, Christine (Fowle) Glidden, raised their two children, Ronald and Sharon, in Waldoboro, where he lived for over 70 years.

Fondly known as “Dick,” “Chief,” “K1NYY,” or “R.W. Glidden,” Richard was a dedicated member of his community. He was involved in several organizations, including the Masons and Scottish Rite for over 60 years, as well as the Kora Temple and the Mid-Coast Shrine Club for over 47 years.

In 1950, Dick started working in Waldoboro as a mechanic and later as a foreman at Harold C. Ralph’s Chevrolet. He later started his own business, R.W. Glidden, where he operated a wrecker service and fixed a variety of engines. His business expanded to include a trucking company, and the name “R.W. Glidden” can still be seen on the top of the hill, a legacy proudly carried on by his grandson-in-law, Jeremy, who now owns the company.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Dick began his fire service career as a junior firefighter in high school. After moving to Waldoboro, he immediately joined the local fire department. He became the town’s first deputy chief, serving alongside his cousin and fire chief, Bob Maxcy. Although he retired as fire chief, Dick continued to respond to calls as recently as two months ago. His dedication and selfless concern for the town of Waldoboro were a source of great pride throughout his life.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Alice Glidden, of Thomaston; his sister, Elinor Eaton and her husband, Francis, of Rockport; and his daughter, Sharon Moody, of Nobleboro.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Glidden, of Waldoboro; brother, David Glidden and his wife, Sharon, of Cushing; son, Ronald Glidden and his wife, Emily, of Waldoboro; son-in-law, Mark Moody, of Nobleboro; grandchildren, Michael Wile, of Nobleboro, Shawna Kurr and her husband, Jeremy, of Nobleboro, Shelley Moody, of Nobleboro, and Mark Moody Jr. and his wife, Calyn, of Nobleboro. He is also survived by many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives, friends, and fire service personnel are invited to join the family as firefighter honors will be accorded to Chief Glidden at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Waldoboro Fire Station, at 1600 Atlantic Hwy in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Dick’s legacy and commitment to his community by making a donation in his name to the Waldoboro Firemen’s Association, Attn. Chief Smeltzer, P.O. Box J, Waldoboro, ME 04572-0911.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

