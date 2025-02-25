Rita Marie Pelletier, 87, passed away on Feb. 19, 2025 in Union, with her loved ones around her after a short illness. She was born on Sept. 2, 1937 in Fort Kent, to James and Cecile Pelletier.

Rita dedicated much of her life to caring for others as a certified nurse’s aide until she became disabled and could no longer continue the work she loved. Before that, she worked in the wool mills in Waterville. Her strong work ethic and resilience were evident throughout her life.

Beyond her career, Rita had many interests that brought her joy. She spent countless hours creating intricate plastic canvas needlepoint projects, a craft she enjoyed for many years. Despite initially resisting technology, she developed a fondness for watching monkey videos on her tablet, a device she once swore she would never use. She also cherished traveling and had memorable trips to England, South Dakota, Florida, and her bus trips to Illinois and Tennessee.

Rita was fiercely independent and remained active well into her later years. She continued to do her own shopping and take care of errands like servicing her car until August 2024, just before her 87th birthday. Her determination and self-sufficiency were qualities admired by those who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Farley and her husband, Jerry Farley, Joel Michaud, Gail Scribner and her husband, Don Scribner, Terry Michaud, Tina Stinson and her husband, Jim Stinson, and Robert Ireland. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings, Juanita and Galen, of Sherman, Louis and Barbara Pelletier, of Island Falls, Stanley and Carol Pelletier, of Windsor, Damase Pelletier, of Crystal, Judith and Michael Seaman, of Sabattus, and Denise Lane, of Sherman.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Bonita Michaud; her parents, James and Cecile Pelletier; as well as siblings, Albert Pelletier, Gladys Valencourt, Nina Thyng, Catherine Smith, and Ann Neaher.

In accordance with Rita’s wishes, no formal funeral service will be held. She will be cremated and laid to rest with her daughter in Fort Kent later this summer during a small family graveside service.

Rita’s strength, independence, and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those who loved her.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

