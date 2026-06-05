A celebration of life for Roanne Fortin, who passed away on April 4, 2026, will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at the 1812 Farm in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation to your local animal shelter or humane society in her honor in support of her love of animals.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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