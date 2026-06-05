The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Roanne Fortin Service Announcement

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A celebration of life for Roanne Fortin, who passed away on April 4, 2026, will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at the 1812 Farm in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation to your local animal shelter or humane society in her honor in support of her love of animals.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


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