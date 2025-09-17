On the morning of Sept. 13, 2025, Robert Arthur “Bob” Beck, 94, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully into the presence of the lord in the comfort of his own home.

Bob was born April 5, 1931 on his family’s farm in Mercer. He was the fifth and youngest child of Carl and Christine (Carlstrom) Beck, both Swedish immigrants. Christine had immigrated with her family at the age of 2 and Carl at the age of 18. Bob was a proud first generation American!

Bob’s father was a skilled cabinet maker and started C.O. Beck and Sons, which specializes in metal roofing, in 1921. It is still in operation to this day. Bob, like his brothers and father, was incredibly handy and a skilled craftsman. From houses to doll furniture for his granddaughters, Bob’s handiwork lives on.

Bob graduated from Waterville High School in 1949. After a series of adventures, Bob decided he didn’t want to go into roofing, so he enrolled at Coburn Classical Institute to get his grades up for college. In 1950, Bob enlisted in the Air Force in lieu of the Korean War, serving as a medic in St. John’s, Newfoundland for two years. After his discharge from the Air Force, Bob attended the University of Maine at Orono majoring in chemical engineering. Bob graduated in 1959 and began working at U.S. Gypsum in Lisbon Falls doing quality control.

On a Saturday night in July 1960, Bob met the love of his life, Judy Moody, at the Bob Inn restaurant in Waterville. Bob would always tell the story of how he knew the moment he saw her that he would marry her. Bob couldn’t tell you what song he danced to with her that night, but he knew he would never ask another girl to dance after that; he was right. Bob and Judy married seven months later Feb. 11, 1961 and remained married until Judy’s death Dec. 17, 2020. We are sure that he is dancing with his beloved in glory as we speak.

Soon after marrying, Bob and Judy welcomed their daughter, Christine. Just a little over a year later they welcomed their son, Allan. Both were born in the same hospital and same room in Lewiston!

In 1963, Bob started work at the Brown Paper Co. in Berlin, N.H. This proved to be a life-changing chapter of Bob’s life. During that year, Bob attended a weeklong evangelistic campaign where he accepted Jesus Christ as his lord and savior. For Bob, this was the most important story in his life and the one he wanted everyone to know, that though he was a sinner, he was made clean by the blood of Jesus. Bob would always be quick to tell you that this, more than anything, defined the rest of his life.

In 1964, Bob and Judy lost their daughter, Corrine Leora, at birth. Both Bob and Judy longed for the day they would meet their little girl again. We take comfort knowing that they are finally together again. A few years later in 1967, Bob and Judy welcomed their final and youngest child, Daniel.

In 1965, Bob began work at C.H. Dexter Paper Co. He worked there until his retirement in 1987. During that time Bob also earned his MBA from the American International College in Springfield, Mass.

Bob and Judy moved back to Maine in 1987. Bob sold insurance with his son Allan in the decades after his retirement. He was never the type to truly stop working. Bob and Judy built their own home on Moody’s Island in Nobleboro, completing it in 1994. Bob lived there until his death. The house and the lake became a go to place for Bob and Judy’s kids and grandchildren over the years. Bob built a tree house for the grandkids and was always up for a race, that is until the grandkids could outrun him.

Bob was known for his generosity. If ever there was a need, he was there. He would give the shirt off his back without hesitation. Bob saw the best in people. Bob was a beloved friend, a wonderful grandfather, a steadfast father, and the backbone of his family.

Bob loved to dance! He and Judy danced through their golden years one might say. He was iconic for his unique moves. Bob loved golf and passed that love onto many of his grandkids. He loved westerns, Sinatra, ice cream, classic films, and Snickers bars.

If Bob was a season, he’d be summertime. It is fitting that he would leave us at the end of summer. Bob is so happy now. He is dancing again in the presence of Jesus. He will be sorely missed because he was irreplaceable, but we take great comfort and hope knowing that he finished well and is with Jesus at last.

Bob is predeceased by his wife, Judy Beck; his parents, Carl and Christine Beck; infant daughter, Corinne Leora Beck; brothers, Melvin and wife, Midge Beck, Waldo and wife, Connie Beck, Linwood and wife, Mary Beck; and sister, Selma and husband, Phil MacAvoy.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Reed and husband, Mike, of Nobleboro; son, Allan Beck and wife, Sheri, of Nobleboro, son Dan Beck and wife, Ruthie, of Waldoboro; 14 grandchildren: Bethany Horsman and husband, Justin, of San Antonio, Texas, Leigha Reed, of Fort Washington, Pa., Zachary Reed and wife, Jessica, of Brookfield, Wisc., Caleb Reed and wife, Emma, of Houston, Texas, Hannah Foerster and husband, Andrew, of Menomonee Falls, Wisc., Josiah Reed and wife, Samantha, of Nobleboro, Asa Reed, of Nobleboro, Levi Reed, of Nobleboro, Andrew Beck and wife, Alyssa, of Union, Aaron Beck and wife, Amber, of Nobleboro, Allison Ludlow and husband, Bobby, of Linton, Ind., Nathan Beck, of Waldoboro, Noelle Wells and husband, Adam, of Middletown, Pa., Noah Beck and wife, Alexus, of Twentynine Palms, Calif.; 30 great-grandchildren: Emma, Reagan, Ava, Elsie, Abraham, Asher, Lucas, Penelope, Gilbert, Ginger, Gavin, Jenny, Chloe, Piper, Kinsy, Brody, Jameson, Oakley, Adaline, Claire, Mila, James, Aiden, Rileigh, Asher, Anne, Lucy, Simon, Ethan, Aubree, and three due this year.

There will be a time of visitation on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 10-11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, at 71 Grace Ave. in Waldoboro. A funeral service will immediately follow starting at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, with a committal at Rural Cemetery, at 549 Washington Road in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Beck family, please visit Robert’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

