Robert A. Poland Sr., age 83, died June 28, 2024, at the home of his longtime partner, Virginia Overlock, in Warren.

Born in Waldoboro, Robert was one of two sons, to Arthur W. and Madeline Genthner Poland. He grew up in the Waldoboro and Bremen area and attended local schools. Robert went to work at a very young age and was known to be a hard worker all his life. He was a great clammer and worked in seafood processing with Mill River Seafood in the late ‘80s.

Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children when they were younger, and he enjoyed kayaking. He even recently mentioned he would like to get another kayak. Robert also dabbled in pine woodworking.

Other than his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother, Arthur “Bill” Poland.

He is survived by his loving partner and companion of 23 years, Virginia “Ginny” Overlock; daughters, Terry Poland, of Augusta, Cheryl Johnson and her husband Ron, of Appleton; son, Robert “Bobby” Poland Jr., of Waldoboro; as well as his grandchildren, Alicia Lawson, of Winthrop, Aaron Kenefick, of Union, Eric Kenefick, of Washington, Jacob Poland, of Old Town, Joshua Poland, of Bangor, and Zachary Poland, of Edgecomb, all of their families; as well as several great-grandchildren; and several extended family members.

A graveside service will be held on July 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the German Cemetery, in Waldoboro. William Waldron III to officiate.

To share a memory or condolence with the Poland family, please visit Robert’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Main Street, in Waldoboro.

