Robert A. Stover went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2021. Bob died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 8, 1937 in Boothbay Harbor.

He was a graduate of Waldoboro High School.

Bob retired from Bath Iron Works after 32 years as a ship fitter and safety instructor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro and former Deacon. During his time with the church, he was also an original member of the Family of God singers.

Bob had many hobbies over the years. He was a Master Craftsman and artist as well as a wonderful guitar player. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in his life Bob enjoyed camping.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Walter J. Stover and Marion I. (Waltz) Toms; his wives, Wilma G. (Freeman) Stover and Joan (Esancy) Stover; and his sister, Yvonne Gallagher.

He is survived by his six children, Michael A. Stover and companion Nancy Moody, Marie A. Gifford and husband Mark Gifford, Lionel W. Stover, Robin L. Jenkins and husband Robert P. Jenkins Jr., April D. Murphy and husband Karl S. Murphy and Karla J. Vannah and husband Thomas R. Vannah; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Erickson; and two brothers, Walter Stover and Donald Toms; and his dear friend and companion, Judy Brann.

The family will hold a private funeral for Robert.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

