Robert A. Tibbetts, 82, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 21, 2024. Born in Utica, N.Y., on March 4, 1941, he was brought to Bristol Mills at two months of age and raised by Rodney and Mildred Chapman.

Rob graduated from Bristol High School in 1959, and received an associate’s degree in fire technology from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, now Southern Maine Community College, in 1977.

He entered the United States Coast Guard in 1961, where he earned a Commendation Medal for volunteering to be on the swim team that rescued survivors from a British merchant vessel sinking off the coast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, on Feb. 19, 1964. He was honorably discharged in 1965. Rob joined the Portland Fire Department in 1968, retiring as deputy chief in 1988. He later worked as chief safety officer at Pineland Center in Pownal, and then went on to manage the Bristol/South Bristol Transfer Station. He served on the Bristol Select Board for six years.

Rob married Susan Westhaver in 1989, and together they shared his passion for motorcycling, and touring many parts of the country. He also enjoyed playing his guitar, NASCAR races, and the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan Westhaver; his son, Mark Tibbetts and wife, Maureen, of Steep Falls; his stepdaughter, Rachel Bizarro and partner, Rob Davidson, of Bristol; his grandchildren, Brent Tibbetts, of Standish, Joe Sawyer, of Limington, Justine Tibbetts, of Steep Falls, Mark Tibbetts Jr., of Steep Falls, Amanda Bizarro, of Portland, and Christopher Burrow, of Bristol; his niece, Millie Edwards and husband, Ron, of Bristol; and other extended family members.

To honor Rob’s wishes, he will be laid to rest in the spring with a private family service at the Bristol Mills Cemetery. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Honor Flight Maine, P.O. Box 699, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

