Robert Alan Benner, 89, a lifelong resident of Waldoboro, passed away on July 3, 2025 with his daughter Teresa Bailey by his side. He was born to Otis and Ida E. (Jackson) Benner on Feb. 3, 1936.

As a youngster, at the age of 11 years, he began working summers for Raymond and Lois Piercy, summer neighbors doing many domestic jobs and later worked for Jim and Josie Wood at their garage and cabins. He often remarked of how much he enjoyed working for them.

He married Charlene E. Hathorne, of Thomaston, in 1957. They divorced in 1978.

After graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1954, he was employed for several years at Georges River Woolen Mill in Warren and a short time at Medomak Canning Co. in Winslow Mills. He worked 10 years at Bear Hill Market, then 18 years at Bicknell Manufacturing Co. in Rockland. Prior to his retirement, he worked the last 10 years at Common Sense Design in Nobleboro. During 28 years of that time he worked at Dow Furniture in Waldoboro as a bookkeeper.

Robert Benner had a great interest in genealogy, inspired by his mother and grandmother Jackson, in his early years. He continued their research, preserving many of his ancestors records along with posting many photos that he proudly displayed in his home. He also enjoyed gardening and nature to its fullest and had a great love of horses and goats.

He said nightly prayers for everyone, looked forward to a ride and lunch on Saturdays, and enjoyed sharing to everyone his many stories about family.

Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his son, Morgan, in 1992; daughter, Katherine, in 2001; and grandson, John Emerson Jr., in 2017. In addition, he is predeceased by his siblings, Otis and his wife, Gladys Benner; Eleanor Martin; Ronald and his wives, Faye and Anita Benner; Sylvia and her husband, Lawrence Buck, Gary Edward Benner, and Raymond Ivan Benner; his son-in-law, Wade Bailey; a special aunt, Violet; and his fur great-grandpuppy, Kona.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Teresa Bailey and Darlene (Jan) Griesenbrock, of Waldoboro; his grandchildren, Aaron Murray, of Damariscotta, Ian (Hannah) Murray, of Waldoboro, Katie (William) Hayes, of Owls Head, and Evan Benner (partner Alexa Oliver), of Waldoboro; great-grandchildren, Trapper Mills-Emerson and mother, Alisha, of Cushing, Harley and Adelina Murray, of Waldoboro, Colson Benner, of Waldoboro; and his fur great-grandpuppy, Maui, of Owls Head; as well as brother-in-law, Carroll Martin, of Nobleboro; a special nephew, Craig Benner; and former son-in-law, John Emerson Sr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Waldoborough Historical Society, P.O. Box 110, Waldoboro, ME 04572

The family would like to thank his hospice team and Waldoboro EMTs for the great care they gave him.

There will be no funeral at his request. After cremation, his ashes with be placed by his son’s grave at the German Church Cemetery. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

