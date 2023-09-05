Robert Alan Laird, 90, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2023. Bob was born on Jan. 26, 1933 to parents Naomi Miller Laird and Russell Dair Laird in the town of Mansfield, Ohio. Bob grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio before attending Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. Shortly after he graduated, he continued his education at the University of Chicago where he earned his MBA.

Bob married Elaine Serafine on Aug. 26, 1954 in Waterbury, Conn. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Air Force and the couple traveled to a variety of places nationwide. Bob and Elaine celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2014.

Bob worked in the field of human resources his entire career. While he worked at a variety of companies over the years which afforded his family the opportunity to live in a number of places, his final job at what is now LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta was truly one of his favorites.

Once he retired in 1998, Bob and his wife spent winters in Palm Springs, Calif. where he played golf, participated in the local Rotary Club, and joined the Joselyn Singers.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Susan; two sons, Michael and David; three grandchildren, Danielle, Collin, and Derek; and two great-granddaughters, Anna and Meira.

Services with military honors will be conducted by Forest Lawn Cathedral City, in California, in the spring of 2024. Date and time to be determined; contact Forest Lawn for additional information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

