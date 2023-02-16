Robert ‘Bob’ A. Blackman of Edgecomb passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side at the age of 72. Bob was born in Boothbay Harbor on December 27, 1950 to Donald and Geraldine (Pitcher) Blackman. Bob grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. He started his family at a young age. Bob worked for several companies during his work life beginning driving trucks at Giles Rubbish, Anderson & Gaw, Wiscasset Fuel and Lewis Oil Company. Bob attended classes at Southern Maine Vocational Technical School and opened up Bob’s Plumbing and Heating which he ran until he retired three years ago.

Bob was a life time member of the Knights of Pythias for 50 years, and was also a member of the Lions Club. Bob was well known in the community as very caring, family oriented, and well liked throughout the region. He was a very active community supporter and coach. He coached many kids for the YMCA baseball team for many years. Bob also enjoyed playing in the local softball league for many years.

Bob was very passionate about music. He played in several bands throughout his life beginning at the age of five. He enjoyed playing his guitar and sharing his talents with his family and friends.

Bob and his family raised thousands of dollars for the Maine Cancer Foundation by hosting a pig roast every year for the past twenty years. Bob was very passionate about making a difference in people’s lives, and he did make a difference.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, and by a sister, Patsy Gagne. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Blackman, of Edgecomb; daughters, Laurie Dickinson and her husband Doug of Boothbay, Amanda Lewis of Trevett, Kristy Simmons of Warren, son, Blaine Blackman and his wife, Nicole, of Edgecomb; brothers, Leon Blackman and his wife Brenda of Boothbay, Garry Blackman and his wife Karen of Boothbay; sister, Gladys Beane and her husband Larry Smith of Boothbay Harbor; eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A musical celebration of Bob’s life will be held at Cook’s Landing in Edgecomb to be announced in the summer.

Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US-1 #250, Falmouth, ME 04105 or the Bob Blackman Scholarship, c/o Knights of Pythias, P.O. Box 482, Boothbay, ME 04537.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

