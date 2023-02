Robert “Bob” A. Blackman, 72, died at his home in Edgecomb surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 13, 2023.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com. A full obituary will be published in The Lincoln County News at a later date.

