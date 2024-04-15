Robert “Bob” C. Fairfield Sr., 91, of Wiscasset, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Midcoast Senior Health Center in Brunswick. He was born in Augusta on July 18, 1932, a son of George W. and Daisy H. (House) Fairfield Sr.

He graduated from Wiscasset Academy in 1950, and entered the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. On Sept. 6, 1952, he married Kathleen “Kay” L. (Bronson) Fairfield. He owned and operated several restaurants in Damariscotta and Wiscasset. After closing Fairfield’s, in Wiscasset he cooked Meals on Wheels for residents in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.

Robert was a member of the Masons in Damariscotta, the American Legion in Wiscasset, the Huntoon Hill Grange; he served as a selectman for town of Wiscasset. The Wiscasset town report was dedicated to him in 2011. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce.

He enjoyed cooking, music, singing, dancing, and especially spending time with family and many friends.

He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen “Kay” L. Fairfield, on March 2, 2007; a daughter, Kandy L. (Fairfield) Ward, May 21, 2017; three brothers, George Fairfield Jr., Fred Fairfield, and Schyler Fairfield; and one sister, Beverly (Fairfield) Haley.

Robert is survived by three sons, Robert “Bob” C. Fairfield Jr. and his wife, Migdalia, of Maryland, Gary N. Fairfield and his wife, Janet, of Alna, and Peter I. Fairfield of Greenville, Ky.; Robert’s longtime companion, Charlotte Hagan, of Woolwich, who he made his home with for the last 16 years; one brother, Richard Fairfield and his wife, Carmelita, of Florida; one sister, Madelene Langelier, of Florida; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2024 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Wiscasset Congregational Church. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be at the Alna Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer, in memory of his daughter, Kandy at komen.org.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

