This beautiful piece of artwork was done by our local and extremely talented and kind friend, Glenn Chadbourne. This will be on display at Bob’s celebration of life on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta.

Bob had a special place in his heart for helping the youth in our lives, so we felt it should be more than a service. Following the service and refreshments, a triples tennis tournament and basketball shootout will be happening as fundraisers for the Y Stay and Play and to send a young person or persons to basketball camp.

His friends are invited to join in on the festivities as players or spectators. To register for the tennis, please sign up at the Y. The basketball will be sign up and pay at that time.

We will also have a silent auction for his friends, who share his love of reading books and collecting strange and wonderful items. Bob’s family would love to see you there on June 24.

