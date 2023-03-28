Robert Cain, 84, of Newcastle, passed away unexpectedly at home on the evening of March 19, 2023.

Bob was born in Camden on July 3, 1938, and was the son of Robert and Ethel Hall Cain. He grew up in Camden and attended Camden High School. In 1960, he graduated from the University of Maine at Orono. While in college, he married Mary Dean, and then raised five children.

Bob started his career at the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C., where he earned his CPA. In 1964, he returned to Maine and continued his career in accounting, eventually becoming a CFO. In 1987, he joined People’s Regional Opportunity Program (PROP), a non-profit organization that focused on helping the at-risk population. There, he developed his passion for helping others, and retired in 2002.

Throughout his life, Bob was an avid sportsman. He was a letterman in all his high school sports, coached youth sports for over 30 years, played tennis at the USTA level as captain of a mixed doubles team, played golf at the lowest level, and was the best sports fan that Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley High School ever had. His other interests included deep sea fishing in Bimini, owning and racing horses throughout New England and New York, and was an avid collector who never missed an auction.

Bob was committed and passionate about his community. Bob spearheaded the replacement of the steeple on the Damariscotta Baptist Church, served on the board of Youth Promise and Weymouth House, participated in Miles of Friends, and in 2004, was named an honorary member of the Women’s Missionary Circle of DBC. He always connected with people who needed a friend, young or old. Bob felt a calling for involvement with youth, particularly youth at risk, by sponsoring and mentoring them.

Bob also played a major role in his wife’s Midcoast Dance Studio, from selling recital tickets, to tap dancing in shows, to being the candyman. His love of theater brought him to N.Y. and many Broadway shows. He loved his best friends, the DePasty family, the Donlan Family, Jay and Kathy Morris, the Tennis scrambles, and the golfing gang.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and three Noll grandsons.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 42 years, Faye Cain; his children and their spouses, Gary and Kimberly, Sheri and Jim, Barbra and George, Craig and Gracie, Kate and Warren; his foster son, Jon Cunningham; his sister, Frances Hart; his aunts, Helen and Esther; numerous cousins; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as his faithful dog, China.

A memorial service for Bob will be held in late June. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Newcastle Food Pantry, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04554; or Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

