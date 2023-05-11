Robert “Bob” D. Hahn passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. He was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Waldoboro to George and Gladys Hahn and was the youngest of six children.

Bob graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1953 where he enjoyed playing on the varsity basketball and baseball teams. In 1956, he was drafted into the Army, where he served most of his time in Stuttgart, Germany as a tank mechanic. Upon his return, he worked as a delivery driver for Hood Dairy, transporting goods from Maine to Boston while working towards his master electrician’s license. Once he started a family, he began working as a lineman at Central Maine Power where he worked for over 25 years.

After his retirement from CMP, Bob enjoyed most of his time working up at his camp on Medomak Pond. This was his pride and joy. Up on the pond, you would often find him tinkering on one of his tractors, mowing the lawn to perfection, or doing some improvement project in preparation for the next annual family reunion. He loved hosting all his siblings, nieces, nephews, and many cousins for this event each year.

Bob also enjoyed his time at the American Legion. When the clock struck 4 p.m., you could often find him with his companion, Sharon Brown, and many of their friends, joined around the table for happy hour and much laughter.

Whenever the chance, he loved cooking and he was a master at making fried clams, homemade onion rings, and you never wanted to miss out on his baked beans. He was an avid Red Sox fan and loved to watch Westerns. His hobbies also included bowling, cribbage, attending events for his children, Dale and Jane, and eventually, the activities for his two grandchildren, Myron and Della.

Bob is predeceased by his son, Dale M. Hahn, of North Waldoboro. He is survived by his daughter, Jane B. Hahn, of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren, Myron and Della Hahn, of Boothbay Harbor; and his long-term companion, Sharon Brown, of Nobleboro.

Please join us for a memorial service on Friday, May 19 at 3 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall Post #42 in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the American Legion’s Operation Comfort Warriors, a program that provides wounded warriors with comfort items and supplies at legion.org/operationcomfortwarriors.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

