Robert “Bob” D. Latter passed away at the age of 85 after a brief illness.

He was born in Boothbay Harbor on July 4, 1937 to Richard and Mary (Dickerson) Latter. He attended local schools and graduated in 1955 from Boothbay Harbor High School.

In 1960 he married Jean Hardwick and together they raised three children.He worked several local jobs, his last being a lineman for Central Maine Power Company retiring after 32 years.

He played twilight league baseball for years in Damariscotta. For many years he coached local Babe Ruth and Little League teams. He was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed attending spring training games in Florida.

He also enjoyed a good game of poker or cribbage.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, twin brother Dick and brothers Fannie and Billy.

Bob leaves behind his wife of 62 years, daughter Cathy of Boothbay, sons Mickey and Tracy of Boothbay, grandson Casey of Denver, Colorado and step grandchildren Brandon Cookson of Boothbay Harbor and Tawnya Cookson of Skowhegan along with several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a time of visitation on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 5-7pm and a funeral service on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11am. Both will take place a Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. To extend online condolences please visit Bob’s Book of Memories at www.hallfuneralhomes.com

