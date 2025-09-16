Bob Onorato, 81, of Bristol, passed away on Sept. 12, 2025 with his loving family by his side.

Bob was a loyal, compassionate, patient man to his family, community, and church.

He was born Oct. 3, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to John and Elizabeth Onorato.

As a young man, Bob was a dedicated Brooklyn Dodgers fan until they moved to Los Angeles and then became an even more dedicated Yankees fan.

During the Vietnam War, Bob was drafted into the Army and served with the 82nd Airborne Maintenance Division.

After his service, Bob moved to Maine in 1968. He and his family ran Jack n Sons Auto Body Shop in Edgecomb.

Bob was the head custodian of Bristol Consolidated School for 33 years.

He coached baseball for many years, late on coached with his son, Isaiah. They won the Busline League championship for Bristol Consolidated School in 2018.

Before his full retirement, he worked for Bristol Parks and Recreation for a couple of summers.

He loved fishing, camping with his family, woodworking, reading the Bible, and eating ice cream.

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Cindy Lou; his daughter, Tabitha, her husband, Bobby, and her daughter, Amelia; his son, Isaiah and his partner, Jessie, his twins Marcus and Leah, and her twins Lexi and Leah.

The family will have a private ceremony at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Caring for Kids, P.O. Box 412, New Harbor, ME 04554.

