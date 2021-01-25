Robert “Bob” Foster, age 84, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

Born in Portland on April 28, 1936 to parents Robert Henry Foster and Lelia Morrison Simmons, Bob moved to Round Pond during WWII. There, he attended Bristol School and was a 1954 graduate of Bristol High School.

In 1955 Bob joined the United States Navy and served actively until 1959, reaching the rank of Machinist’s Mate First Class. Upon honorable discharge, Bob attended Maine Central Institute where he furthered his education in order to prepare for his next ventures. On July 15, 1961, Bob married his wife of 59 years, Hilma Janette Matson, and was blessed with five children. Bob would go on to sail for Mobil Oil until becoming a contract negotiator for the Dept. of Defense. Bob retired from the Supervisor of Shipbuilding’s office after 30 years.

Bob was an avid reader who enjoyed boating, working on cars, traveling and following activities of his children and grandchildren. Bob was known around town for his morning walks around the block and was well known by his family and friends for his wealth of knowledge – a wealth of knowledge that led to many awards and accolades during his military and professional careers.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, his step-father, Raymond Atkinson; sisters, Jane Foster and Marion Greely; and son, Dana Robert Foster who passed away on Sept. 11, 2016.

Bob is survived by his wife, Hilma; daughter, Karen Goyet and husband Michael of Old Orchard Beach; son, Paul Foster of Wiscasset; daughter, Lelia Dyer and husband Dana of Waldoboro; daughter, Jeanette Belanger of Augusta; grandchildren, Andrew Goyet and his wife Deven of Old Orchard Beach, Alexander Goyet of Biddeford, Gardner Dyer of Waldoboro, Danielle Dyer and fiancé Zachary of Hope, Dominic Goyet (U.S. Navy) and wife Melissa of Murietta, Calif., Laura Dyer of Waldoboro, Lelia Belanger, Diana Belanger, Benjamin Belanger, all of Augusta; as well as great-grandchildren, William, Sawyer, Elsie and Isla.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 at the Old German Church Cemetery in Waldoboro. The family request if you wish to consider a donation in Bob’s memory to an animal shelter of your choosing.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit Bob’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

