Robert Johnson “Bob”, 91, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, on the evening of Dec. 8, 2022. Bob was born in Manchester, N.H. on Aug. 23, 1931 and lived there until he joined the U.S. Army in 1952.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, he relocated to Northborough, Mass., where he was employed by the Education Development Center in Newton, Mass. for 24 years. While living in Massachusetts, he was a member of the Northborough Housing Committee for 20 years, and was involved in town politics.

After retiring in 1992, he and his wife moved to Edgecomb where they enjoyed many hours of boating on the Sheepscot River. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a valued member of Flotilla 02-05 based in Boothbay Harbor. During his 35 years as an active member of the Auxiliary, he attained the highest membership status of AUXOP. As an instructor, he helped to educate boaters to be safe on the water. He served as District Commodore from 2003 through 2005, and earned numerous Auxiliary awards.

Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carmella of Edgecomb; three daughters, Debra DiRodi, of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Leslie Hubbard and Susan Batten, of Wells; step-son, Steven Burns, of Damariscotta; as well as two nephews; one niece; and five grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Bob will be laid to rest with military and Coast Guard Auxiliary honors, at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

