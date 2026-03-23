Robert “Bob” Joseph Saulniers, 76, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, surrounded by family and friends at his home on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

He grew up in Acushnet, Mass., graduated from New Bedford Vocational High School in 1967 and Rhode Island Radio and Electronics School in 1969.

Bob began his career in radio working for WSAR out of Fall River, Mass. It took him on many adventures and fostered his love of live music. He later moved to Vermont where he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation as an engineer and met the love of his life, Nancy. Bob moved to Maine while working for Digital and commuted to Vermont often while dating Nancy.

The two were married on June 14, 1986. Together they built their life in Jefferson with their two daughters, Amber and Callie. When Digital was sold in 1995, Bob switched career paths and started working at Bath Iron Works. While there, he enrolled in their apprenticeship program through Maine Maritime Academy, became a registered marine electrician, and earned his associates degree in Ship Production in 2001.

Bob retired early following an injury and spent time with his family and friends, enjoying every moment he could. He would often show up with snacks, stories, and a smile; ready to talk about a new (or not so new) movie and whatever music he was listening to lately.

Bob was a wealth of knowledge when it came to fixing most things, was a great sounding board when trying to solve problems, and owned many tools that he was always willing to loan out. He loved listening to music, hunting, playing cribbage, driving tractors, and sitting around the sap cooker, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, Dad, Papa, and friend.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Nancy (Hayden) Saulniers; his daughters, Amber Corum, husband Ryan and grandson, Everett, of Randolph, and Callie Saulniers, of Jefferson; his sister, Muriel St. Amand and her husband, Jerry, of Norfolk, Mass.; and two brothers, Alfred Saulniers, of New Bedford, Mass., and Denis Saulniers and his companion, Susan Koczera, of North Port, Fla.; brother-in-law, Stan Orlowski, of Rochester, Mass.; and his longtime friend, Emile “John” Bourbeau; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and close friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Hervey and Aline (Ledoux) Saulniers; his father and mother in-law, Raymond and Alice Hayden; his sister, Doris “Dot” Orlowski; and sisters-in-law, Suzanne Saulniers, Brenda Friend, and Laura Rose.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jefferson Fire & Rescue, Waldoboro Ambulance, and the friends and family that were present that day.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Crystal Falls located at 1280 Eastern Ave., Chelsea, ME 04330.

In lieu of flowers, you can honor Bob by giving a helping hand to someone in need, sharing your knowledge, listening to live music, and laughing as often as you can.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

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