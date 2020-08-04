Robert “Bob” Lawson Jr., 52, of Cushing, passed away at his home on the afternoon of July 28, 2020. The son of Janis (Simmons) Lawson and Robert Lawson, Bobby was born on Nov. 2, 1967 in Rockland.

He was full of life with a deep love for music, his kids, grandkids, and the water. He has been scalloping, clamming, musseling, and lobstering most of his life, but he also was a carpenter, painter, and mechanic.

Bob built his life with his partner, Paula Byrnes; instead of celebrating a wedding anniversary, they celebrated a “family anniversary” on Aug. 13.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and a baby sister, Renee.

Bob is survived by his partner of 26 years, Paula Byrnes of Cushing; son, Shawn Sprague and his partner Brianna Willis of St. George; daughters, Renee Lawson of Cushing, Thea Ortiz and her partner Bryan Perkins of Matinicus, and Ericka Ortiz and her partner Billy Jenkinson of Wiscasset; grandchildren, Emilee Havener, Alexis Sylvia, Sophia Lawson-McMahan, and Noah and Tucker Sprague; sisters, Holly Lawson and her partner Scott Lermond of Waldoboro, and Vickie Simmons and her partner Rob McClellan of Waldoboro; aunts, Linda Maloney and Esther Dawson; uncles, Buddy and David Lawson; nieces, Jessie and Lacey Lermond; nephews, Nathan and Justin McClellan; and the whole “Massachusetts crew.” He will be missed by special friends Peter Graffam, Darren Elwell, Bill McKusic, Chris Pease, Silent Dave, his neighborhood “Ladies,” and the Gray family.

A celebration of life in Bob’s garage will be announced later this summer; there will not be a traditional service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

