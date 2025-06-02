Robert “Bobby” Edward Grady Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2025, at the Togus VA Hospital in Augusta. Born on Nov. 30, 1946, to Robert E. and Joyce (Banks) Grady, Bobby spent his formative years in Jefferson, attending local schools and graduating from Lincoln Academy. He then spent the rest of his life living between Jefferson and Whitefield.

Bobby devoted his life to his work, a true testament to his character as one of the hardest-working men you’d ever meet. After graduating from Lincoln Academy, he served his country in the Army, spending time in Germany before being honorably discharged. He then returned home to pursue a life rooted in the logging industry. Known for his tireless work ethic, he often worked six days a week without a complaint.

In addition to his labor, Bobby made a name for himself not just in the woods but also on the racetrack, where he could often be found driving racecars in Unity and Wiscasset, proudly taking home trophies for his skill. From a young age, he was also an avid deer hunter. He spent many deer seasons in the woods, eventually sharing that tradition with his sons. Also a reader, he could finish a book in just a day, and his cooking skills earned him the playful nickname “Bobby Crocker.” He held a special tradition of Friday night pizza nights that brought the family together.

Bobby was predeceased by his parents; and his wife of many loving years, Lori L. Grady.

He is survived by his children, Lona Musial, of Jefferson, Robert Grady III, of Pittston, Tammy Grady, of Pittston, Monica Grady, of Augusta, Daniel Grady, of Whitefield, Shanna Pease, of Jefferson, Travis Grady, of Hallowell, Trever Grady, of Augusta, and Chad Boisvert, of Newcastle; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bobby’s family will honor his life privately.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Grady family, visit Bobby’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

