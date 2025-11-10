It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Robert Burnet Bradley, 75, of Bristol, who passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born on Jan. 30, 1950 in Damariscotta to the late Elizabeth Emery Cotton and Charles Burnet Bradley. He grew up exploring the woods and waters in Newcastle, where he began his lifelong pursuit of learning from nature, especially the sea. He graduated from Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass. in 1968; he then spent a few semesters at New England College in New Hampshire as well as Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in Portland. He then went on to fight wildfires in Alaska for a summer and from there to Europe to visit family and explore the countryside by train and foot.

His heart and spirit brought him back to Midcoast Maine, where he would meet and marry Suzanne “Suki” Bonning in October 1974. Together they purchased 32 acres in the woods of Bristol where they began building their homestead.

In his personal life, Rob was a man of quiet strength, witty humor, and adventurous spirit. His family, his friends, and his adventures were his greatest joys. He was a lifelong lobsterman, which was his passion. In addition he sawed and milled lumber, cut wood, and was an all-around rough-cut craftsman. He had the ability to make anything work from very little.

If he wasn’t found at home, or somewhere on or near the shore, he was making his rounds visiting with his many friends. Sometimes when headed “down on” (Bremen Long Island), he would bring along his cat, Lester, safely stowed in a clam hod for company.

Robert’s legacy will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him, for the many unforgettable ways that made him who he was.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Suki; his son, Ross and wife, Crissy; his daughter, Lauren; grandchildren, Will, Weston, Wyatt, Rowan, and Isla; and brother, Anthony and wife, Kim.

A celebration of his life will be held at a further date next summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Robert’s memory to the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance, P.O. Box 315, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Bradley family, please visit Robert’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

