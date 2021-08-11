Advanced Search
Robert C. Foster III Service Announcement

at

Wilson Memorial Chapel will host a memorial for long-time East Boothbay resident, Bob Foster, at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Ocean Point.

Rear Admiral Joseph David Stinson USN, CHC (ret.), a past rector of the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, The Most Rev. Michael J. Higgins, TOR, and The Rev. John Ineson will lead the service followed by military honors on the chapel lawn.

Masks will be available. Wilson Memorial Chapel is following current Maine CDC guidelines and all service attendees are asked to wear masks indoors.

