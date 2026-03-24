Robert Clair Grover Sr., “Stub,” 95, passed away on March 18, 2026 in Damariscotta. Born on April 15, 1930 in Bath to Leon H. Grover and Minnie M. (O’Clair) Grover, Robert lived a long and fulfilling life dedicated to his family, career, and passions.

After graduating high school, Robert answered the call to serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy in 1948 during the Korean War. He served honorably until 1952, an experience that shaped his early years and instilled a lifelong sense of duty and resilience.

In 1953, Robert began his career as a carpenter in the Wiscasset area, working alongside his father and later independently. His craftsmanship left a lasting mark on the community. In 1964, he transitioned to working for Consumer Water Co. alongside his brother-in-law, Raymond Gudroe. Together they managed the Wiscasset and Damariscotta Water Companies until 1979. Robert then joined Bath Iron Works (BIW), where he worked in Bath, Portland, and Boston until retiring in 1995.

Following retirement, Robert embarked on one of his most cherished projects: remodeling the four-generation Grover homestead with his beloved wife of 70 years, Evelyn A. (Cronk) Grover. The home became a testament to their shared dedication and love for family heritage.

Robert’s life was enriched by his many hobbies and interests. He was truly a jack-of-all-trades. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and exploring local history through genealogy research. He also had a passion for collecting postcards of lighthouses – a reflection of his deep connection to Maine’s coastal beauty. Time spent with family was paramount to him, whether at their camp on Damariscotta Lake or during winters in Port Charlotte, Fla. with Evelyn, these moments brought him immense joy.

Robert is survived by his sons, Tim Grover and wife, Delia, Roni Grover Sr. and wife, Jeanne, James “Jimmy” Grover and partner, Caroline Davis; as well as grandchildren, Sam Custodio and partner, Erica, Jeremy Cusdodio, Justin Grover, Roni Grover Jr. and wife, Naomi, Kim Grover and partner, Ed Martell, Sarah Grover-Reddig and husband, Kevin Reddig, Rachel Lewin-Grover and wife, Lianne, Suzanne Grover, and Raquel Grover and partner, Jimmy Trinh.

He also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Kiran Starr, Kael Grover and partner, Courteney Walker, Sam O. Grover, Quillan Grover, Solomon Grover, Christopher Grover, Rowen Grover, Harland Hazlett; and soon-to-be great-great-grandchild from Kael and Courteney.

He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Evelyn A.; son, Robert Jr.; daughter, Suzanne Mae; parents, Leon H. and Minnie M.; as well as brothers, Leon B. and Benard L.

Known affectionately as Dad, Gramp, or Big Gramp by those who loved him most, Robert will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to family, his skilled hands that built both homes and memories, and his enduring love for Maine’s rich history.

May Robert’s memory bring comfort to all who knew him as they reflect on a life well-lived filled with love, hard work, and cherished moments shared with family across generations.

A memorial service will be held later in the spring. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

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