Robert “Bob” King Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Whitefield on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by the love and warmth of his grandchildren.

Robert was born on Aug. 16, 1941 in Limerick to Edward and Alice (Morill) King. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Gail; his younger brother; and three sisters; his three children, Robert Jr., Karen, and Scott, along with their significant others; his seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

At 17, Robert met his soulmate, Gail Ruth Dockendorff. Their love blossomed, and at 21 they began a lifetime of companionship, celebrating their remarkable 63rd wedding anniversary June 2, 2025.

Early in his career, Robert dedicated many years assisting Gail’s father in the family funeral home. Driven by ambition and a love of learning, he studied engineering in college. Robert also worked for Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and in several engineering positions before forging his own path as a successful business owner, running Ballstown Firearms in Whitefield.

Robert’s zest for life was evident in his many hobbies. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, flying, and was a Registered Maine Guide. He had a passion for classic cars, particularly Corvettes. Robert achieved third and fourth degree within the Knights of Columbus and proudly served as state deputy for two years. His belief in helping others left a lasting impact on the community and those in need.

Robert was laid to rest on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in Limerick following a Catholic mass at St. Denis Church in Whitefield.

We invite you to leave your memories of Robert and upload photos to the memorial page at staplesfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

