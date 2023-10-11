Robert Dean Naiva, age 89, of Harvard, Mass., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. He was a loving husband of over 60 years to Delores (Thomas) Naiva.

Born in Windsor, Conn. in 1934, he was the son of the late Edward and Ismanie (Franzoni) Naiva. Robert was raised and educated in Windsor, graduating from his high school in 1952. A few years after receiving his diploma, Robert enrolled at Boston University where he would study liberal arts until graduating in 1956. It was during his studies that Robert would meet the love of his life, Delores. Robert married Delores in 1962, and spent the first few years of their long journey together in Harvard Square, where Robert also continued his studies.

Robert led a colorful lifelong career with Addison Wesley Publishing Co., traveling internationally and all over the U.S. Among his destinations, Robert had traveled to Japan, China, Africa, and South America. For five years, Robert and Delores lived in London, United Kingdom, where he established new branch offices and expanded his company. Upon returning to Reading, Mass., Robert had become the vice president of international division.

Outside of work, Robert was quite involved with his projects and hobbies. In Bristol, Robert built a cottage where he and Delores would vacation. Robert spent his free time playing clarinet (which he had continually practiced since high school), recorder, listening to music, golfing, and reading books.

Robert is survived by and dearly missed by his loving wife, Delores.

Services for Robert were held on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

Arrangements are under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton, Mass. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit badgerfuneral.com.

