Robert E. Delano, 84, of Wiscasset, died on Jan. 18, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital from natural causes.

He was born Jan. 29, 1935 in Boothbay, the son of Arthur Russell and Florence Madelyn Delano.

Robert lived and worked digging worms, and at Hunt Brothers Lumber in the saw mill in Wiscasset. Later, he worked at Marriner Lumber in Brunswick, where he retired.

He was married twice and was the father of Robert Delano Jr., and Barbara Delano.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, George, Jeffrey, and Arthur Jr.; and sisters, Marjorie Sproul, Margaret (Peggy) Creamer, and Martha Delano.

He is survived by brothers, Lloyd Delano and companion Toni, Richard Delano and wife Karen, Dana Delano and wife Bonnie, Wendell Delano, and Dean Delano, and wife Nora; sisters, Linda Delano, Nancy Morton and husband (Bart) Milan, and (Polly) Ruth Webber; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, mowing, and tinkering with cars.

There will be no formal services.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.

Condolences may be expressed at kincerfuneralhome.com.

