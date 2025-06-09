Robert E. Springhorn, of Westport Island, died March 5, 2025 after being hospitalized for pneumonia. He was 90.

Bob was born in Hackensack, N.J. in 1934. He graduated from Bogota High School in 1952 and then joined the Navy which ignited his lifelong passion for travel and adventure. After three years in the Navy and a brief job with Braniff Airlines, he joined New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. He began as an installer and worked his way up into management. His career spanned 35 years with New Jersey Bell, Bell Atlantic, and Verizon which included several international assignments including several months in Argentina. After his retirement, he was a consultant in multiple projects located in Africa, Honduras, Hungary, and Puerto Rico.

While working for New Jersey Bell, Bob married, had two children, Bob and Karla, and resided in Hillsdale, N.J. In addition to raising his family, during the next 20-plus years he was active in rotary, the JC’s, and held a position on several bank boards.

In the late 1980’s Bob embarked on two trips to French Polynesia where he followed in the footsteps of two of his hero’s – Paul Gauguin and Herman Melville. He was also able to enjoy scuba diving during a stop in the Marquesas. In addition to travel he also enjoyed horseback riding, the Yankees, politics, road trips, and all types of music but especially country music and Willie Nelson.

Bob married his present wife, Ann, in 1992. His love of travel continued with their trips to Europe especially France, England, Costa Rica, Southeast Asia, and Australia. In the mid 1990’s he joined a great friend and tackled a walk across England on the Wainwright Trail. In 2001, Ann and Bob settled in Maine in a home overlooking the Sheepscot River on Westport Island. Bob’s son and family as well as many other family members and friends spent happy times visiting them there for over 20 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ann Lickle Springhorn; his son, Robert W. Springhorn, his wife, Renee, and three grandchildren, Caroline, Holly and Dean; plus his daughter, Karla Kennelly, her husband, Matthew, and three grandchildren, Kyle, Brandon, and Colin.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

