Robert Eugene Sommers Jr., known as “Bob” or “Coach,” peacefully passed away on Jan. 31, 2026 in Damariscotta. He was born on Nov. 2, 1950 in Brunswick and lived in Freeport, Wiscasset, and Jefferson.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert Eugene Sommers and Thelma Estabrook Sommers. He is survived by his wife, Diana Sommers; his daughters, Samantha Sommers (Scott Peach), and Megan Facciolo (Carle Facciolo); and his beloved grandchildren, Isabel Facciolo, Alexis Peach, Orion Facciolo, and Stella Peach.

Bob dedicated 38 years to the Wiscasset School System as a teacher of fifth grade, eighth grade social studies, and technology. He was honored as Maine Technology Teacher of the Year in 2010. A longtime coach at Wiscasset middle and high schools, he led teams in soccer, basketball, and softball, and proudly coached the 1994 boys Class C state high school soccer championship team. He was named Maine High School Soccer Coach of the Year in 1990 and 1994.

A graduate of Freeport High School, Bob earned his degree from the University of Maine at Presque Isle and a master’s in education from Leslie University. An avid golfer with a scratch handicap, he was a member and former president of Wawenock Country Club and Rockland Golf Club, where he recorded multiple holes-in-one. Along with golf, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wiscasset Community Center (stories and memories will be shared at 2 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rockland Golf Club, P.O. Box 507, Rockland, ME 04841; or to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

