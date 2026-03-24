Robert F. Barter, 82, of West Bath, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2026.

He was born in Bath on Aug. 20, 1943, the son of Forrest and Simone Barter. He graduated from Morse High School and worked as a surveyor for over 30 years working at Wright and Pierce and then at Bath Iron Works.

He is predeceased by his wife, Linda Barter; his granddaughter, Tiffany; grandson, Kadhar; and great-granddaughter, Angelique.

He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Barto, of Dresden, and Monica and husband, Dave Dunning, of Bath; stepdaughters, Paula Foye and Cathy Sherman, both of Wiscasset; his beloved grandchildren, Cory, Nicole, Adam, Kevin, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Marissa, and Egan; his sisters, Loretta Holman, of Bath, and Anita Hamblet, of Connecticut; brother, Richard and wife, Cindy Barter, of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert’s passion was playing country music; he was an amazing guitar player and played in many bands over the course of his lifetime. He enjoyed hunting, camping, watching his grandsons’ car races, Sunday football games with friends and family, and his morning coffee visits with his nephew Timmy. He was quite the cheerleader at all the children’s sporting events, and his larger than life personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Daigle Funeral Home, at 819 High St. in Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow at his daughter Monica Dunning’s residence. Burial will be at Old Greenlaw Cemetery in Wiscasset at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

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