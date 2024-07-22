Robert G. Boynton, 77, of Chelsea, passed away at his home on July 20, 2024. He was born on Aug. 21, 1946, the son of Perley and Marie Boynton.

Robert grew up in Jefferson and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1964. He served in the Army from 1966-1968.

On Aug. 23, 1969, he married Deanna Collins, of Chelsea. They would have been married 55 years in August.

Robert owned and operated Boynton’s Remodeling from 1975-2003.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, birdwatching, and spending winters in Florida during his retirement years. Robert had a knack for finding four-leaf clovers and sharing them with loved ones.

He was predeceased by parents; his brothers, Francis, Roger, and Dennis; and his sister, Pauline. He is survived by his wife, Deanna, of Chelsea; son, Robert and his wife, Amy, of Jefferson; daughter, Tammy Staples, of Boca Raton, Fla.; grandchildren, Marisa and Dylan Staples, of Gardiner, and Robin and Madeline Boynton, of Jefferson; brothers, Linwood, of Hertford, N.C., Lawrence and Earland, of Jefferson; a sister from Winslow, Margaret; and many nieces and nephews he held dear.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at their home in Chelsea on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m.

