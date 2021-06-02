Robert G. Skillin, 86, of Scarborough, reached the end of his life on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was the husband of Janet M. (Boomhour) Skillin.

He was born June 24, 1934, in Portland, a son of the late Charles and Almeda (Richards) Skillin. Robert attended local Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School in 1952. He then went on to Saco Lowell Apprentice Program, graduating in 1956 and from there he went on to the University of Maine for four years, graduating in 1960. During his life he worked for A and P Tea Co., Singer Corp., Curtis and Marble Corp. and then the Montalvo Corp., in Portland, where he retired from.

Robert enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, reading, taking walks, traveling, kayaking and home remodeling projects. He loved doing just about anything that included spending time with his friends or family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Kimberly Traina and her husband John of Edgecomb, Mark Skillin and his wife Melissa of Texas and Holly Dearborn and her husband Ron of South Portland. He also leaves his grandchildren, Avae Traina, Megan Dearborn, Quinn Skillin, Audrey Garcia and Benjamin Garcia as well as his stepchildren, Richard Garcia and his wife Tammy of Liberty, and Melinda McNally of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Please visit avantageportland.com to sign Robert’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice or American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdin Mill Island, Topsham, ME 04086.

