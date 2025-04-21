The Lincoln County News
Robert G. Splaine Service Announcement

at

A committal service for Robert G. Splaine, who died on Jan. 30, 2025, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 1 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Newcastle.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay.


