Robert Gary Marcus, 63, of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on June 3, 2025, from medical complications. Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of Sidney and Eleanor Marcus.

Bob graduated from Cranston West High School in Cranston, R.I., before receiving his BS in mechanical engineering, from the University of Rhode Island. He worked as a mechanical engineer for over 30 years for many companies, including: BASF Systems Corporation, US Gypsum, Wolverine Corporation, RAD Lock Inc., FMC Corporation, UTC Fire & Security, and most recently, ELMET Technologies.

Bob was a man of many passions. He loved going to concerts. Some of his favorites, out of 200-plus shows, were The Grateful Dead, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steely Dan, and The Allman Brothers. He shared his love for music by being DJ “GONZO” at URI student run radio station WRIU FM and doing sound and lights for local bands. He also loved spending time with his family and friends on camping and beach vacations, going to auto races and antique car shows, and snowmobiling.

He loved riding in his ‘72 Chevelle, racing at Wiscasset Speedway, and keeping all the family cars well maintained and looking good. He was meticulous around the house. He took pride in his weed-free lawn, enjoyed cleaning and organizing his garage and workshop, and doing house projects and repairs.

Bob was very active in his community. An Eagle Scout himself, Bob was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader for many years. He also coached many recreational sports, including t-ball, baseball, basketball, and soccer, and was recognized as the Wiscasset Community Center Youth Coach of the Year. He was also active with the Wiscasset High School All Sports Booster Club, Wiscasset Sno-Goers (treasurer), and the Knucklebusters Motor Club (board member).

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Sidney Marcus and Eleanor Marcus, of Cranston, R.I.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Paula Marcus, of Wiscasset; children, David Marcus, of Wiscasset, and Amanda Marcus, of Topsham; brother, Steven Marcus and his wife, Renee’, of Warwick, R.I., and their children, Danielle and Meaghan Marcus.

At Bob’s request, there will be no funeral or visiting hours. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in the fall of 2025, with details to be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers we would like to encourage donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give): 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215-5450.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

