The Greenberg family mourns the passing of Robert Greenberg. Born in Chicago on May 15, 1932, Bob’s education started at Chicago schools, Todd School for Boys in Woodstock, Ill., and in Massachusetts graduating from Newton High School Class of 1950.

Bob entered Bates College in Lewiston where he joined the football team lettering all four years and at college Bob forged lifelong friendships. At Bates, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps entering service upon graduation as a second lieutenant. In 1956 he was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant. Bob was forever proud of his military service to his country and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Bob’s career path led him to New York City, where he became an executive in the fashion industry, joining the family business. His career spanned more than 40 years. In 1957 he married Patricia Tobey, Bates ‘57, and together they raised their three children in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

Bob retired to Williamstown, Mass. in 1995, where he and Pat enjoyed a wonderful life sharing the Berkshires with children and grandchildren, summering in South Bristol on the coast of Maine.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Elizabeth Osmer, of Nobleboro; sons, Mark Greenberg, of Tarrytown, N.Y., and David Greenberg, of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital, ℅ Philanthropy Department, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

