Robert H. Dinsmore, 82, of Newcastle, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Robert was born in Newcastle, on July 3, 1941, to Harry and Alice (Savage) Dinsmore.

He attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1958. Robert had a long career at Bath Iron Works, where he started employment in 1973. After retiring from BIW in 2003, Robert found other things to do, including part-time work at the Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop for several years, and helped run the hospital rummage sale.

He was an avid collector of thousands of stamps and coins, which he meticulously curated at his desk. Robert also loved classic Westerns and epic films. A lover of animals, his home was never without a dog and numerous cats.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Rob; daughter, Jennifer; and his grandchildren, Aiden and Tegan. A small memorial event was held at his home on North Newcastle Road on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

