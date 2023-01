Robert H. Rogers Sr. was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Conn. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent his days running his kayak shop, happily chatting with the customers with a poodle by his side. Bob loved riding his trike, proudly wearing his Army vet jacket. Mornings would find him in the Market Place Restaurant enjoying a leisurely breakfast.

Bob passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed.

