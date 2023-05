An informal celebration of Robert “Haas” Tobey’s life will be held at the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust Farm House at 3 Round Top Lane, Main Street in Damariscotta, on Friday, May 19, from 4-6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided. Sharing your personal remembrance is appreciated. Join us in person or online. The virtual link is available at coastalrivers.salsalabs.org/haas-tobey.

